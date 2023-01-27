Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 282.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 59.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Evergy in the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

