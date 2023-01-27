Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Pinterest worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $189,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock worth $62,414,710. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

