Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

