Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 105,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Kirby worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 391.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.