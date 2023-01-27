Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 168,336 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Valvoline worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

VVV opened at $35.83 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Valvoline Profile



Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

