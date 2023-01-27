Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,235 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $26,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

