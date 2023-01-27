Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,679 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.35 and a twelve month high of $264.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.