Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $262.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

