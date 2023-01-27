RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.51

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 26111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($59.78) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.50 ($54.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 26.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

