Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

