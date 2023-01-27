Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Safran Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SAF stock opened at €132.00 ($143.48) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.90. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

