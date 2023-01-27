Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Kiren Sekar Sells 53,472 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $707,434.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,222.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kiren Sekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $708,504.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60.

IOT opened at $13.46 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

