SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP opened at €105.00 ($114.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.10 and its 200 day moving average is €94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

