SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR SAP opened at €105.00 ($114.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.51. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30).

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

