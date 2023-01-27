SBA Communications Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a report released on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBAC opened at $291.08 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

