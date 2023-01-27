Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.93) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.45 ($7.01) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.20). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.71.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.