Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $57.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.