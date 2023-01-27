Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

