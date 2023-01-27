Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €52.58 ($57.15) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($50.98) and a 12-month high of €63.20 ($68.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

