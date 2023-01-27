Seagate Technology Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.