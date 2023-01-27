Sean Roosen Sells 4,200 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,352,670.54.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70.

On Friday, December 23rd, Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.8 %

OR stock opened at C$18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -91.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

