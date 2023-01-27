Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

