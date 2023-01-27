Share Buyback Plan Announced by Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

