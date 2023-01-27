Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Decreases By 73.2%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.