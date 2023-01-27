Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Decreases By 73.2%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aleafia Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALEAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
