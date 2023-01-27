Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Increases By 53.3%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 173,684 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

