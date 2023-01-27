Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Decreases By 65.0%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
