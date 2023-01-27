Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Grows By 44.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.5 days.

Alsea Price Performance

ALSSF opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Alsea

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

