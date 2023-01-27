Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 1,825.0%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €66.50 ($72.28) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

AMADY stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 1.18. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

