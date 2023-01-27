Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 53.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

