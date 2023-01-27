Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Rises By 64.6%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 116.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 70.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APTX stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.