Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Rises By 50.9%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.