Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Drops By 43.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.16 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

