Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declines By 54.1%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

