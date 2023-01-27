Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Decreases By 44.2%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 340,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

