Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €48.70 ($52.93) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.05.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.