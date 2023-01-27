Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $758,800.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIG opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

