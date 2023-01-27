Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Trading Up 4.5%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 585,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 407,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Silgan Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.32.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

