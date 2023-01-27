Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Silgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

