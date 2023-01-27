Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Silgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

