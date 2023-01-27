Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Philip Bainbridge Buys 7,730 Shares

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Rating) insider Philip Bainbridge bought 7,730 shares of Sims stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.95 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of A$100,103.50 ($70,495.42).

Philip Bainbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Philip Bainbridge bought 7,730 shares of Sims stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.95 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of A$100,103.50 ($70,495.42).

Sims Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

