SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 962,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 491,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

