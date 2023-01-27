Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.60. 16,234,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 21,467,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
Snap Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.