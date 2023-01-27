Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Up 5.3%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,660,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,646,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Power by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Power by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,417,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Solid Power by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 840,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

