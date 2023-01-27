Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

