SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 957,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,077 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

