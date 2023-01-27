SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.31% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.