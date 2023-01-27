SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,836,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 720,803 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.