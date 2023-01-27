State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

State Street Stock Up 2.3 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.