STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at €42.68 ($46.39) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.15. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

