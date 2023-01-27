Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,534 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 3,358 call options.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

